Grandmother assaulted at Long Beach bus stop, suspect at large

A 73-year-old woman was randomly attacked at a bus stop in Long Beach and now police are searching for the person who did it.

It happened Friday around 5:37 p.m., according to investigators. Officers responded to a battery incident reported at the intersection of South Street and Orange Avenue in Long Beach.

Officers added the victim, Socorro Ramirez de la Mora, sustained non-life-threatening injuries to her upper body.

"She's a lady, she's a grandma," said Jesus Ramirez, the victim's son. "Everyone who knows her will tell you she's a sweetheart."

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim was standing at a bus stop when she was approached by a female adult suspect. The suspect proceeded to verbally insult the victim and forcefully pushed her into the street. Before the arrival of the police, the suspect fled the scene.

Firefighters from the Long Beach Fire Department gave medical aid to the victim. She was taken to the hospital. She is expected to be okay, but on Wednesday still had two black eyes and a bump on her forehead.

The motive behind the battery and specific details about the suspect remains unknown. A description of the suspect has not been released but the incident was captured on video.