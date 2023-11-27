Win a 4-pack of tickets to L.A. Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow

Explore an immersive landscape filled with dazzling new lantern sculptures of animals among blooming flowers, towering trees, and more, for a nature-focused holiday celebration that's as inspiring as it is breathtaking. This year's experience features all-new seasonal wonders, including a magical Winter Wildlands with majestic pine trees, glowing ice crystals, snow-loving animals, views of the "northern lights," and spectacular photo spots for the ultimate holiday snaps.