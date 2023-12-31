Kyren Williams runs for 3 TDs and Rams win their third straight by holding off Giants 26-25

Kyren Williams ran for 87 yards and a career-best three touchdowns and the Los Angeles Rams inched closer to returning to the playoffs with a much harder-than-expected 26-25 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Matthew Stafford threw for 317 yards and a touchdown but also had his first two interceptions in the last five games as the Rams (9-7) won their third straight and sixth in the last seven games. They could clinch a playoff spot later Sunday with a loss by Seattle or a tie between Green Bay and Minnesota.

The Giants (5-11) had a chance to pull off an upset when Gunner Olszewski scored on a 94-yard punt return to get New York within a point with 3:27 to play. After an encroachment penalty on the extra point attempt, coach Brian Daboll elected to go for a 2-point conversion -but Tyrod Taylor missed a wide-open Saquon Barkley on a rollout to the right.

Later, a 31-yard run by Taylor allowed Mason Crosby to attempt a game-winning 54-yard field goal, but it was short.

Williams, the NFL's second leading rusher coming in, scored on runs of 4, 2 and 28 yards. The 2-yard score was set up by an 80-yard catch-and-run by rookie Puka Nacua in the third quarter. A 37-yard pass from Stafford to Demarcus Robinson set up Williams' 28-yard score in the fourth quarter. Rams kicker Lucas Havrisik missed two extra points to keep it close.

Taylor threw for 319 yards in his first start since replacing Tommy DeVito, including an 80-yard scoring catch-and-run to Darius Slayton. Wan'Dale Robinson also scored on a 24-yard run on an end-around and Crosby kicked two field goals, but missed an extra point after Slayton's TD that kept the Rams in front 20-16.

Dane Belton had two interceptions and a fumble recovery for New York. Stafford had thrown 170 consecutive passes without an interception until Belton ended the run with his first pick of the season.

Despite turning the ball over twice, Los Angeles led 14-10 at halftime on Williams' 10th rushing touchdown and a 4-yard TD pass from Stafford to Kupp.

A 24-yard end-around by Robinson and a second-chance 31-yard field goal by Crosby accounted for the Giants' scoring. Ben Skowronek blocked Crosby's first attempt from 45 yards, but he was called for unsportsmanlike conduct for making a running leap over the line to block it.

Nacua finished with five catches for 118 yards, leaving him four receptions shy of breaking the NFL single-season record for rookies set by Miami's Jaylen Waddle (104) in 2021. Nacua also needs 29 yards to pass Bill Groman (1,473) for the most yards receiving in a single season by a rookie in franchise history.