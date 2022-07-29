Will Smith addresses Chris Rock slap at Oscars in apology video: "My behavior was unacceptable"

Will Smith posted an apology video on Friday addressing his slap on Chris Rock during the Oscars, saying his "behavior was unacceptable."

Smith said he reached out to Rock, but the comedian was "not ready to talk" and will reach out once he is.

"So I will say to you, 'Chris, I apologize to you,'" Smith said. "My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk.'"

Will Smith posted an apology video addressing his slap on Chris Rock. / Getty Images

Smith, who won an Oscar for his performance in "King Richard," added that he didn't apologize during his acceptance speech because he was "fogged out by that point." The actor also apologized to Rock's mother and family, and admits the damage is "probably irreparable."

"I spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and complexities of what happened in that moment... but I can say to all of you, there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment. There is no part of me that thinks that's the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults."

Smith said his wife Jada Pinkett Smith did not tell him to act on anything during the moment as she was seen rolling her eyes after Rock made a joke about her shaved head. Rock likened Pinkett Smith to movie character "G.I. Jane" because she is bald due to a diagnosis of alopecia, which causes hair loss.

"I made the choice on my own...Jada had nothing to do with it," he said. "I'm sorry babe."

He also said sorry to fellow nominees for taking away the spotlight and fans who look up to him.

"The work I'm trying to do is I am deeply remorseful and I'm trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself," he said. "I'm human. I made a mistake and I'm not trying to think of myself as a piece of s**t."

The Academy announced in April that Smith would be banned for 10 years from any of their events after slapping Rock. Smith resigned from the Academy and apologized.