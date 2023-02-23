Watch CBS News
When it snows, make a snowman: A rarity in Yucaipa

By KCAL-News Staff

Rare snowfall in Yucaipa leads to closed schools and snow fun
It's an unusual sight and experience for Yucaipa. While winter weather -- and snow -- has caused some problems in the area, it's also making for some fun.

Just outside the snow-filled Yucaipa Regional Park Thursday, students said they "were so happy," "so excited" to stay home and play in the snow after schools were closed due to weather.

So, with a lot of snow, some sticks, and rocks, up went a snowman in Yucaipa.

The students said they have seen snow before in the area, but not like this. "it just never stuck, more like slush." 

While some had fun in the snow, the conditions did create road hazards Wednesday night in the area with a 20-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in the city of Yucaipa   

