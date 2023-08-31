West Covina police in pursuit of a driver
West Covina police are chasing a driver. It's unclear why the department started chasing the person.
The driver sped through East San Gabriel Valley roads, reaching speeds of about 65 mph. The suspect appeared to taunt officers by waving at them during the pursuit.
The driver suddenly stopped at the intersection of South California and West Cameron Avenues right before a PIT maneuver attempt.
