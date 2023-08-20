Watch live: Los Angeles Chargers vs New Orleans Saints

The Chargers face off against The Saints today at 4:05 p.m. for their second game of the preseason.

You can watch every preseason game on CBS Los Angeles and right here on KCALnews.com on the live player above.

If you are within Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties, the game will be visible.

For the latest Chargers news and video, visit the Bolts Central page.