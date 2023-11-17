Watch CBS News
WATCH: Horrific crash involving at least 13 vehicles in South LA

By Amy Maetzold

A speeding tow truck crashed into at least 13 vehicles in South LA Friday morning and it was all was caught on cam.

The collision happened around 2:45 a.m. when out of control tow truck sped through the intersection of Griffith Ave and Washington Blvd, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said the tow truck hit two cars at the intersection before plowing into multiple other parked cars on the street.

Video footage showed debris all over the road way with at least 13 vehicles heavily damaged. Griffith Ave is currently closed while crews clean up the wreckage from the crash.

The driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

