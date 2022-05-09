Vegatation fire in Helendale, fueled by 20-40mph winds, threatening buildings

A vegetation fire broke out in Helendale Sunday, threatening several structures in the nearby area.

The blaze was first reported at around 4:45 p.m. in the area of the National Trails and Indian Trail, covering over 17 acres as of 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

San Bernardino County Fire Department crews on scene detailed that high-powered winds between 20 and 40 miles per hour were pushing the fire's forward movement. Nearly 80 firefighters were on hand to battle the flames.

They also indicated that 10 to 15 buildings were threatened by the flames, though no evacuation orders had been issued.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.