Watch CBS News
Local News

Vegatation fire in Helendale, fueled by 20-40mph winds, threatening buildings

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A vegetation fire broke out in Helendale Sunday, threatening several structures in the nearby area. 

The blaze was first reported at around 4:45 p.m. in the area of the National Trails and Indian Trail, covering over 17 acres as of 7 p.m. Sunday evening. 

San Bernardino County Fire Department crews on scene detailed that high-powered winds between 20 and 40 miles per hour were pushing the fire's forward movement. Nearly 80 firefighters were on hand to battle the flames. 

They also indicated that 10 to 15 buildings were threatened by the flames, though no evacuation orders had been issued. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on May 8, 2022 / 7:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.