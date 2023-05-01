Watch CBS News
Two people stabbed in front of LA High School

By Matthew Rodriguez

Two people were stabbed in front of Los Angeles High School.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown conditions. The stabbings happened near the intersection of Rimpau and Olympic Boulevards. The victims were teenagers under the age of 18, police said.

Police investigate the stabbing at Los Angeles High School KCAL News

Police believe the suspects drove away in two cars. It is unclear if anyone was arrested as of yet. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

