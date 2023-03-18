Two men found shot dead at pool in Santa Clarita apartment complex

Deputies responding to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the Newhall area of Santa Clarita found two men shot to death by a pool Saturday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced.

Authorities were notified at 10:51 a.m. of a shooting at the Village Apartment Homes at 23700 Valle del Oro, just north of Newhall Avenue, the department said.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's department said.

Paramedics dispatched at 10:55 a.m. regarding two possible gunshot victims cleared the scene at 11:17 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Paramedics reportedly found one victim on a pool chair and another on the floor in or near the pool.

No motive or suspect information was immediately released.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information about the deaths to call them at 323-890-5500. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.