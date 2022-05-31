Two killed after car crashes through wall, flies into backyard of house in La Verne
Two people were killed after their vehicle crashed through a wall and flew into the backyard of a home in La Verne Tuesday morning.
The crash was first reported at around 9:20 a.m. on St. Mark Avenue, when the car jumped the curb and continued traveling through a wall and into the home's backyard.
Neither of the victims were identified.
As investigators continued to survey the scene, Baseline Road -- which runs adjacent to the rear of the home -- was closed.
None of the residents suffered injury as a result of the crash.
The cause of the accident wasn't immediately known.
