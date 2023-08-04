Two in one week: Another Summer Night Lights shooting happens at South LA event

Four people were shot at a South LA Summer Night Lights event

At a Thursday evening South Los Angeles event aimed to prevent gang violence, four people were shot and police believe it was gang-related.

Around 11 p.m., four were shot at the Algin Sutton Recreation Center's Summer Night Lights event in Vermont Vista. They were all transported to hospitals.

This makes the second shooting at a Summer Night Light event in one week. One week ago, on July 27, a volunteer at a Summer Night Lights event at the Wilmington Recreation Center was shot and killed. Jose Refugio Quezada, 46, was barbecuing when someone shot him.

Thursday night's Vermont Vista shooting left a 23-year-old man in critical condition, with a 51-year-old woman and two men whose ages were unavailable, in stable condition.

The suspect fled in an unknown vehicle. No arrests have been made.

Summer Night Lights, launched in 2008 by the Mayor's Office, is meant to keep L.A. parks open during summer nights to curb crime by providing activities for the community.

This year, 44 events are scheduled throughout the city of Los Angeles, from 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.