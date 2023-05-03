Watch CBS News
Two hospitalized following shooting in Anaheim

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting in Anaheim late Tuesday evening. 

According to Anaheim Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Calle del Mar after learning of the double-shooting at around 8:50 p.m. 

Officers located two gunshot victims at the scene, both of whom were transported to nearby hospitals in unknown condition. 

Neither of their identities were released due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. 

There was no information provided on either a motive or a suspect in the incident. 

