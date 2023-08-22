Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall in Texas after forming in Gulf overnight

Texas braces for tropical storm Texas coast braces for storm as California recovers from tropical storm Hilary 01:04

Tropical Storm Harold made landfall on Texas' Padre Island on Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

The system is hitting the U.S. a day after Hilary drenched parts of California and Nevada. Harold was a tropical depression that strengthened in the Gulf of Mexico overnight and set its sights on Texas, the hurricane center said.

A tropical storm warning was up from the mouth of the Rio Grande to Port O'Connor and a tropical storm watch was issued for Port O'Connor to Sargent, Texas.

Tropical Storm Harold is seen approaching the Texas coast early on August 22, 2023. National Hurricane Center / NOAA

CBS News weather and climate producer David Parkinson says the area Harold is eyeing has been in a drought and is "parched."

The hurricane center said earlier Harold was already starting to bring heavy rains and strong winds to the warning area and would move farther inland as the day wore on.

Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 115 miles from Harold's center.

The system is expected to produce 3 to 5 inches of rain with up to 7 in some spots through early Wednesday. Scattered instances of flash flooding are possible.