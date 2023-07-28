Trader Joe's issues third recall in a week, this time for falafel that may contain rocks

Trader Joe's has issued its third food recall in a week, alerting customers on Friday that its Fully Cooked Falafel product may contain rocks.

The falafel was sold in stores in 34 states and Washington D.C., the supermarket chain said, noting that unsold boxes of the item at its stores have already been destroyed.

"If you purchased or received any donations of Fully Cooked Falafel, please do not eat them," Trader Joe's said in its recall notice. "We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund."

Trader Joe's didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Customers with questions about the recall can contact Trader Joe's at (626) 599-3817 or send an email.

The falafel recall comes just four days after the company recalled two kinds of almond cookies because they also might contain rocks. And Thursday Trader Joe's recalled some 11,000 cases of broccoli cheddar soup because the product "has insects in the frozen broccoli florets."

The soup is being voluntarily recalled by its manufacturer, Winter Gardens Quality Foods of New Oxford, Pa., according to the Food and Drug Administration. It was sold at Trader Joe's stores in seven states, including California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington.