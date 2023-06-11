Thunderstorms, showers could hit Southland overnight

Minor to moderate thunderstorms were expected to affect most areas of Southern California over the weekend, forecasters said Saturday.

"Activity should peak this afternoon through Sunday morning (except through Sunday evening over the mountains and interior valleys). Stay aware of your surroundings if outside, and seek shelter if you hear thunder," the National Weather Service's Los Angeles office tweeted Saturday.

The NWS said a low pressure system moving over the region will create a "cool, showery, and unsettled weather pattern" into Monday.

Forecasters predicted 0.25 to 1 inch of rainfall over the mountains and interior valleys, with frequent lightning and isolated wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Temperatures will continue to be mild, however, with most highs in the 60s and 70s and overnight lows mostly in the 50s.