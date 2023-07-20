Texas man allegedly kidnaps teenage girl, sexually assaults her while traveling to Long Beach

A 61-year-old man from Texas is accused of kidnapping a teenage girl and repeatedly sexually assaulting her before being arrested in Long Beach.

According to the Department of Justice, the 13-year-old girl was walking down a San Antonio street when suspect Steven Robert Sablan brandished a handgun and forced her into his car on July 6.

The victim recalled the 61-year-old man saying "If you don't get in the car with me, I am going to hurt you."

While driving Sablan allegedly told the teenager that he would bring her to a cruise ship so she could visit a friend in Australia, but she had to "do something for him first." According to court documents, he then sexually assaulted the teenager multiple times.

For two days, the pair drove to California. Sablan allegedly sexually assaulted the girl at least two more times during the trip.

The victim and her alleged captor arrived at a Long Beach laundromat on July 9. Sablan entered the laundromat and left the girl in the car. Alone in the car, the 13-year-old grabbed a piece of paper and wrote: "Help me!" hoping to get the attention of passersby.

Luckily, a witness noticed the note and called the police, who arrived shortly after and located her. When officers encountered the teenager, she mouthed the word "Help," according to court documents.

Authorities searched the car and found a black BB gun, the makeshift "Help me" sign and a pair of handcuffs. After determining the girl was reported as a runaway/missing person, officers arrested Sablan.

A grand jury indicted Sablan on one count of kidnapping and one count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity last week. He is expected back in federal court on July 31.

If convicted, the 61-year-old man faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.