Temecula school board holding emergency meeting in midst of curriculum controversy

Temecula Valley Unified School District board members are set to hold an emergency meeting on Friday in light of a controversy involving rejected school curriculum and Governor Gavin Newsom.

On Wednesday, the district voted 3-2 in favor of rejecting a state-endorsed social studies curriculum that mentions gay rights activist Harvey Milk, marking the second such occasion that the district denied the material.

Gov. Newsom issued a statement in which he announced a $1.5 million fine facing the district in what he called a "willful violation of the law." Additionally, he plans to supply the students with the new textbooks, and shouldering the district with the $1.6 million price tag.

TVUSD Board President Joseph Komrosky, who has been trading rhetorical jabs with the governor over recent weeks, issued a statement following the imposition of the fine, claiming that the district was "not done with its work on the curriculum for the 2023-2024 school year."

"Despite our continuing work and commitment to core values, Governor Newsom has taken unilateral action to intervene in the middle of our work without even contacting the school district first to understand what the school district may be further doing to meet all of the curriculum needs of our students. What he calls inaction we see as responsible considerations for all of our community's viewpoints as we come to a final decision and with time left to do so," said a statement from Komrosky. "To that end, I will be calling a Special Meeting of the Board for July 21, 2023, to consider a culmination of our work on this issue and the potential adoption of curriculum that meets all state and federal mandates. We do not appreciate Governor Newsom's effort to usurp local control and all that will apparently result from these tactics is a waste of the taxpayers' money. We sincerely hope he has a 14-day return policy with the publisher of the books he just purchased."

Board members first voted to reject the curriculum back in April, immediately catching the attention of the governor, as well as creating divide amongst TVUSD parents about the extremely contentious topic.

More to come.