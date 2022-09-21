Tarzana homeowner with shotgun chases away two burglars
Two burglars were reportedly chased away by a Tarzana homeowner wielding a shotgun during a botched robbery attempt police say. The two suspects remain at large Wednesday.
Police responded to the 18000 block of Wells Drive west of Reseda Boulevard at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a burglary.
The suspects, dressed in hoodies, ran away from the home and the area, police said.
There were no reports of injuries.
