Tarzana homeowner with shotgun chases away two burglars

Two burglars were reportedly chased away by a Tarzana homeowner wielding a shotgun during a botched robbery attempt police say. The two suspects remain at large Wednesday. 

Police responded to the 18000 block of Wells Drive west of Reseda Boulevard at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a burglary. 

The suspects, dressed in hoodies, ran away from the home and the area, police said. 

There were no reports of injuries. 

First published on September 21, 2022 / 8:33 AM

