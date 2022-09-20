T-Mobile store in Orange robbed with customers inside, 3 suspects caught on camera and on the loose

Several thousand dollars worth of cell phones were stolen from an Orange County T-Mobile Monday evening. The three male suspects are at large.

The robbery was reported just after 6:15 p.m. at the store at 3320 E. Chapman Ave., near Prospect Street, in Orange, said Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department.

The takeover robbery was filmed by terrified employees and customers who were in the store at the time.

"We had a husband and wife inside the store at the time," said Jonathan Villasenor, the store manager. "Nobody was injured. Nobody approached them."

The suspects fled the scene following the robbery, though the exact value of the items they stole was not immediately known.

The robbery is under investigation, and anyone with information was asked to call Orange police at 714-744-7444.