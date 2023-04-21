Watch CBS News
Sylmar hit-and-run crash: Male dead, female driver sought

A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 13750 block of Hubbard Street at about 12:50 a.m. Friday.

A male victim died following a hit-and-run collision in Sylmar early Friday morning and a female suspect remained at large.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision on the 13750 block of Hubbard Street at about 12:50 a.m.

An unidentified male victim was transported to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.

The suspect was described as a woman in her early 20s, standing about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a thin build, with black hair, black eyes, and wearing black pajamas. She was last seen driving westbound on Hubbard Street.

