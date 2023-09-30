Watch CBS News
Swastikas spray painted on several cars in Ladera Heights neighborhood

By KCAL-News Staff

Several vehicles were vandalized overnight Friday as residents in Ladera Heights and View Park neighborhoods reported swastikas spray painted on their cars.

The two neighborhoods are just south of Kenneth Hahn State Recreational Area.

The Marina Del Rey Sheriff's Station received several calls for vandalism Friday morning. Victim vehicles were parked on the street, in front of their residences, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

There was no immediate suspect information available,

The LAPD urged anyone with information about the vandalism to call  (877) 527-3247. Anyone with information within the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department jurisdiction should call the Marina del Rey sheriff's station at (310) 482-6000.

Several vehicles were vandalized with spray-painted swastikas in the Ladera Heights, View Park neighborhoods. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
