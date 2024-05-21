Authorities search for suspect who shot at a deputy in Riverside

Authorities are looking for a 30-year-old man who shot at a deputy who tried to pull his vehicle over in Riverside.

Martin Perez, Jr. is wanted for attempted murder and his last known address is linked to San Bernardino.

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 14, on Wineville Ave and Limonite when officers attempted to pull over a vehicle after the driver failed to yield.

Martin Perez, Jr. wanted for attempted murder. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

The suspect continued to drive down a dirt road adjacent to 68th Street and started shooting a gun at the deputy following the vehicle. The driver then entered an area with a lot of trees, where he ditched his vehicle and ran away on foot.

The deputy was not injured during the incident.

Authorities said Perez is considered armed and dangerous as the search continues.

Anyone who has seen Perez is encouraged to call the Jurupa Valley Sheriff's Station Investigations Bureau at 951- 955- 2654.