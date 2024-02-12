Super Bowl LVIII most-watched program in television history, Paramount CEO announces

BALTIMORE -- Super Bowl LVIII which aired live on CBS Sunday, is the most watched program in television history, the President and CEO of Paramount announced Monday.

In an overtime victory, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22. It's the second Super Bowl in history to go into overtime.

According to the NFL, CBS Sports coverage brought in a total audience of 123.4 million average views across all platforms including the CBS Television Network, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision, and CBS Sports and NFL digital properties, including NFL+.

Super Bowl LVIII is also the most streamed Super Bowl in history, CBS Sports reported.

A halftime performance from the iconic R&B artist Usher excited viewers, along with special guest's Alicia Keys and Ludacris, and more.

Viewers also saw yet another appearance from pop superstar Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. She was spotted at numerous Chiefs games this season.

Swift's attendance reportedly increased viewership and ticket sales.

The record setting viewership topped last year's Super Bowl, which held the previous record of 115.1 million viewers.