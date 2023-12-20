Storm watch: Here's what to expect in Los Angeles, OC and the IE over the next few days

The first major storm of the season is upon us, following an exceptionally dry fall. Not only has it been unseasonably warm and dry here in California, but in much of the Western US! Having the first storm behind us now, the dry atmosphere is electrified and ready to unleash the amount of rainfall we usually see in the entire month of December in one day.

This area of low pressure that is riding along the California coastline is taking its sweet time, and as it does so it will bring heavy rain, flooding risks, thunderstorms and gusty winds to our area through the beginning of the weekend. This slow-moving system, with rain bands that will extend through our entire viewing area, will invite a gradual soaking along with torrential downpours within thunderstorms and wind gusts over 60mph in higher elevations.

So how is this going to affect the rest of your week, as many of you are gearing up for one of the busiest holiday travel seasons of the year? Let's take it day by day, but the best advice will be to leave yourself plenty of time wherever your travels may take you and make sure to bring the umbrella along!

Wednesday

As we move into Wednesday evening, the area of low pressure is situated off the coast of Santa Barbara, which has seen well over 4 inches of rain already from yesterday's storm. As this storm SLOWLY moves south, it will bring a soggy evening commute to our cities in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, and the Antelope Valley. We've already seen heavy bouts of rain in Malibu, Thousand Oaks, Santa Clarita, Palmdale, Lancaster, Downtown LA, Rancho Palos Verdes, La Crescenta, and Catalina Island. Rainfall totals so far are anywhere from 0.25" to 2" already for these areas.

Pulses from this storm will circulate rain, which could be heavy at times, throughout the evening and overnight tonight. Snow levels will begin at 9,000ft and then drop to 7,000 ft on Saturday as the storm moves out early. Hardest hit areas will remain Ventura & LA County as well as the Antelope Valley until overnight where it will spread into the Inland Empire and Orange County slowly. A Flood Watch is already in effect for our entire viewing area from today through Friday morning. Watch those flood prone areas and trouble spots, especially on Thursday and Friday as the ground will be saturated and flooding risks higher.

Thursday

By as early as 4am on Thursday through the ENTIRE day, our viewing area will see rain consistently. The low will be situated off the coast of LA for most of the day wrapping the moisture repeatedly into our area. We are looking at rainfall totals by the end of the day on Thursday to be 2" to 4" for Orange County, 1.5" to 3" for the Inland Empire (these two areas won't see the heavier rain until later so amounts will be less), 2" to 5" in the LA Metro Area, 3" to 5" in the Valleys, 3" to 5" in Ventura County, and 4" to 7" in the mountains. We will see isolated thunderstorms, with best dynamics in the valleys, foothills, and mountains, that will increase those rain totals to the localized downpours in the thunderstorms.

Winds will start to kick up by mid-day and for the rest of the day we will see gusts of 30 to 50 mph with localized amounts over 60mph in the mountains and passes.

WATCH flood prone areas carefully through Thursday as we will be inundated by the end of the day.

Overnight Thursday into Friday the area of low pressure will move to the California/Mexico border, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall to the area as Orange County and the Inland Empire see more of the wet weather into Friday.

Friday

Friday the low pressure will continue to move south then shift east. It will be a soggy start to the day, so expect commuting delays throughout the morning. As the low shifts east along the border it will take the rain with it. By 5pm we should no longer see more than isolated showers in Ventura and LA counties as rain continues for Orange County and the Inland Empire for the evening commute.

Saturday

By Saturday morning, the area of low pressure is in Arizona, so other than some light isolated showers in the morning the storm system will be out of our hair!

The best news is we will see a beautiful and sunny Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with highs in the mid to low 60s and lows in the 40s. Now that will put you in the holiday spirit!

Stay safe and weather aware!

-Meteorologist Marina Jurica