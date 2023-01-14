Storm is coming: What to expect Saturday and through the weekend

Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on

precipitation continuing through Monday.

Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude.

The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late afternoon or evening.

"It's during this period when rain rates will be at their highest," forecasters said. Rain will likely fall in much of the area at a rate of about a half-inch per hour.

The weather service predicts impacts but of this storm to be on the minor side, including small mudslides in the foothills and mountains and typical minor road flooding,

Forecasters call for about an inch of rain in coastal and valley areas, and between 1.5 and 3 inches in the foothills and mountains.

The precipitation should taper off Saturday night, and the L.A. area should get a break from the rain until late afternoon Sunday, when another less-powerful storm moves in. That system is expected to linger over the area into Monday.

Conditions should dry out by Tuesday, beginning a mostly rain-free week, but some Santa Ana winds could develop by later in the week.

A wind advisory will be in effect from noon to midnight Saturday in the Antelope Valley, with forecasters anticipating winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from noon Saturday until 3 a.m. Tuesday for the Los Angeles County Mountains. Forecasters said as much as 3 inches of snow could fall below 7,000 feet, with 5 to 10 inches possible at higher elevations Saturday night.

A flood watch will be in effect in Orange County coastal and inland areas Saturday evening through late Saturday night.

Additional rain is bad news for crews that are still working to clean up after this week's storms. A number of highway closures were still in place due to mudslides or other damage, and a sinkhole that developed on a Calabasas roadway and swallowed two vehicles continued growing in size.

🚧CLOSURES as of 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14🚧Storm-related CLOSURES on state highways in Los Angeles & Ventura counties below. Updates in red. @CaltransDist7 continues clearing & repairing damage. For latest conditions, check https://t.co/cxZ0jW7S5n or call 1-800-427-7623. pic.twitter.com/kN2AgYkypB — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 14, 2023

That sinkhole on Iverson Road was estimated on Friday to have grown to about 45 feet deep while spanning the entire roadway.

In Ventura County, Highway 33 at Fairview Road in Ojai and Meiners Oaks will be closed as of 8 a.m. today, Saturday, after the road crumbled during heavy rain and was hit with a mudslide that trapped multiple vehicles

The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday approved $500,000 in emergency funding on Tuesday to

expedite repairs of the sinkhole. Another $450,000 was approved for storm repairs to Mulholland Drive

between Summit Circle and Bowmont Drive.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Friday declared a local state of emergency due to the recent storms and impending additional rain.

