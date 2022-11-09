Stolen truck pursuit out of Lakewood ends in Norwalk crash

Deputies were in pursuit of the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle in Lakewood Wednesday morning.

The driver, who authorities said was the sole occupant of the vehicle, got out of the 2022 gold GMC sierra pickup truck multiple times during the pursuit.

The pursuit started around 9:30 a.m. in the Lakewood area. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department monitored the driver from a helicopter as the truck went onto the freeway, appearing to drive recklessly and at high rates of speed.

Deputies then asked the California Highway Patrol to take over the pursuit.

The truck was weaving through traffic on the southbound 605 Freeway in the Downey area.

Around 10:06 a.m. the suspect crashed into another oncoming car and got out of the vehicle in the Norwalk area. He appeared to be injured, as he limped at the intersection of Del Amo Blvd. and Norwalk Blvd. in Norwalk before being taken into custody.