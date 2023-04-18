Stabbing suspect allegedly crashes into several Thousand Oaks students

Several Thousand Oaks students were injured after a vehicle crashed into them as they were leaving school.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the collision happened at the intersection of Thousand Oaks Boulevard and Lakeview Canyon Road, across the street from Westlake High School. Five people were injured and transported. Two were in critical condition and one was in moderate condition. Two others suffered minor injuries. Everyone injured were pedestrians.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department said that the vehicle struck several students and were among those injured. They were walking away from school when the collision occurred. It is unclear if the pedestrians struck were all students.

The car flipped over following the crash and trapped the driver inside. At this time, deputies do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

However, the driver was the suspect who stabbed a Walmart employee in Simi Valley earlier today, according to the Simi Valley Police Department. The stabbing happened at about 2:45 p.m., about an hour before the crash. The employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to VCSD, the suspect then traveled to Camarillo where he was involved in a domestic situation at about 3:20 p.m. No one was injured in this incident.

The eastbound portion of Thousand Oaks Boulevard will be closed for at least two hours.