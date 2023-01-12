Watch CBS News
Stabbing near Metro Red Line platform in Downtown LA leaves one wounded

Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person wounded on Wednesday. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department investigators, the incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. near the Metro Red Line platform on 7th Street and Flower Street. 

One person was hospitalized in unknown condition, though they were said to be conscious and breathing at the time of transport. 

As a result of the ongoing investigation, all Red Line operations were placed on hold. 

More to come. 

