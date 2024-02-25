Squatters turn Hollywood Hills mansion into party house; rent property to OnlyFans models

The owners of a Hollywood Hills mansion were shocked to find their mansion, which recently hit the market, was being occupied by a group of squatters who used it to host large parties and even rent it to OnlyFans models.

The gorgeous seven bedroom home is just the latest to be taken over by squatters, after a similar occurrence made headlines last month in Beverly Hills. One real estate agent who spoke with KCAL News says that it happens more often than one might think.

Emily Randall Smith, the agent working with the homeowners, and her husband arrived at the home last month to stage it for an open house, but were surprised to find that someone was already living inside.

They say that the lockbox to the home had been cut off and a mailbox that wasn't there before had been put up.

While checking out the property, Randall Smith's husband walked around the side of the house and upon looking through one of the windows saw that there was a person sleeping in a bed.

But even calling police couldn't help their situation, as the man simply refused to leave.

They waited until he left on his own and called police again, at which point they found out what had been going on inside of the home for at least two weeks.

Responding officers knocked on the door, and were surprised when a woman answered, only to learn that she had been renting the property from the man.

"She was renting from the guy who was like the whole ringleader of the thing," Emily Randall Smith said. "She was hired to do OnlyFans content in there, so it was a little eerie and weird. Cause when we went in there ... you could tell that there was like some weird stuff going on in there."

Police escorted the woman from the home along with her dog and all of her bags packed. She was not charged.

Once the house was finally empty, Randall Smith got a look at the inside of the property, which had been completely turned upside down.

"They had, you know, dismantled all the beds, they had cut all the wires in the house. We had a security system, they had cut it."

"It was a whole thing that they had operated to completely take control over the house and make it their own," Randall Smith said.

On top of the OnlyFans content, Randall Smith says that neighbors have reported a number of parties that were thrown inside of the home.

No arrests have yet been made.