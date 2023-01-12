Watch CBS News
Southern California now out of 'extreme' drought category

As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Southern California is officially out of the "extreme" category of drought. Much of Southern California is now categorized in the "moderate" level of drought.

"Severe" conditions persist in parts of the Antelope and Coachella valleys.

A tiny portion in Northern California is still listed in the "extreme" category as of Thursday.

Thursday's results are from 4 a.m. Tuesday totals. More rain came down all day Tuesday, and more rain is expected this weekend.

Check the latest drought status at the U.S. Drought Monitor's California map here.

Check your latest weather conditions on the KCAL News NEXT Weather page.

First published on January 12, 2023 / 6:30 AM

