South LA child critically injured by projectile falling from the sky
A child in South Los Angeles was sent to the hospital after a projectile fell from the sky and struck him.
Paramedics drove the 8-year-old boy to the emergency room a little after 8:50 p.m. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the child was in critical condition.
Hospital staff are evaluating the victim and are trying to determine what hit him.
Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.
