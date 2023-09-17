Sources: LASD deputy hospitalized after being shot outside of station in Palmdale

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was hospitalized after being shot outside of the Palmdale sheriff's station on Saturday.

Taped off area outside of Palmdale sheriff's station. KCAL News

Circumstances leading up the shooting, which happened near the sheriff's station on Sierra Highway and E. Avenue Q, remain unclear, but sources tell KCAL News that the deputy was shot in the head while sitting inside of a patrol car at a red light just before 6 p.m.

The deputy was rushed to a nearby hospital by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics. He is said to be in grave condition, according to KCAL News sources.

There was no information provided on the shooter.

LASD vehicle taped off outside of Antelope Valley Medical Center. KCAL News

A large area on the street outside of the station was surrounded by crime scene tape. An LASD vehicle was also taped off outside of the Antelope Valley Medical Center, where the deputy was hospitalized.

LAPD Harbor Division posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, offering support for the deputy who "was ambushed while sitting inside his police vehicle."

This is a developing story. Check back for details.