Watch CBS News
Local News

Small plane makes emergency landing on Santa Monica beach

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Dec. 22 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Dec. 22 AM Edition) 02:40

A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Santa Monica beach, just south of the iconic pier. 

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, there were two people trapped in the plane. Crews extricated the passengers but their conditions are currently unknown. Authorities said that one of the passengers suffered a cardiac emergency. 

crashed-cessna.jpg
CBSLA

The plane was found upside down on the shoreline and departed out of Santa Monica Airport.

First published on December 22, 2022 / 3:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.