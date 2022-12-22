Small plane makes emergency landing on Santa Monica beach
A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Santa Monica beach, just south of the iconic pier.
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, there were two people trapped in the plane. Crews extricated the passengers but their conditions are currently unknown. Authorities said that one of the passengers suffered a cardiac emergency.
The plane was found upside down on the shoreline and departed out of Santa Monica Airport.
