Watch CBS News
Local News

Small plane crashes on Wilmington soccer field

By Bj Dahl

/ KCAL News

A small plane crashed into a soccer field in Wilmington on Monday afternoon. Two people on board and have been transported to the hospital in "at least" critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No other injuries were reported.

The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. at 401 W. Westmont Dr.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 1:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.