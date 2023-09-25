Small plane crashes on Wilmington soccer field
A small plane crashed into a soccer field in Wilmington on Monday afternoon. Two people on board and have been transported to the hospital in "at least" critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No other injuries were reported.
The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. at 401 W. Westmont Dr.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.