Six people swept away in current in Ontario; three rescued out of wash
Ontario Fire Department crews are working to rescue three people out of a wash located on the 1200 block of E. 4th Street.
At least six people were swept downstream by a current. Firefighters managed to rescue three of the six people that were swept away.
Ontario FD said this is an ongoing incident and is urging people to clear the wash for emergency personnel.
This is developing news. Check back for more details.
