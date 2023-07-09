'Significant' land movement destroys homes along canyon in Rolling Hills Estates, Hahn says

More homes in Rolling Hills Estates could be threatened as landslide prompts evacuation of 12 homes

Land movement described as significant has "completely destroyed" homes along a canyon on Peartree Lane in Rolling Hills Estates, said L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn on Sunday.

"This is just devastating for these residents. My office is ready to offer any assistance we can provide to these families and the city," shared Hahn, who represents the area, via Twitter.

(credit: Janice Hahn / Twitter)

The "major landslide" threatened multiple homes along Peartree Lane adjacent to the canyon, prompting the evacuation of 12 homes, and displacing 16 residents.

Late Saturday, during the initial investigation, crews confirmed cracks in the structure of one building. They then quickly determined discovered cracks progressing through multiple homes and called in specialists.

Ultimately, officials determined 12 homes had been damaged either outside, or inside, by the shifting of the ground. It remains unclear when the land began to give way. Geologists will be surveying the land to determine the cause.

The twelve impacted homes have been red-tagged. Other residents have the option of staying.

"I guess there is a bigger picture for the homes in the area. A lot of them are situated on a similar type of landscaping. But for now, it is great to see all of the community resources mobilized to help these people and we just hope they are okay," said Nicholas Riegels, a Rolling Hills Estates' resident.

The street is presently blocked off. Gas crews have dug up the road and are investigating any potential threats to the system.