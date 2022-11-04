Sheriffs deputies shoot man outside Best Buy store in Compton
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies opened fire at a man in Compton on Thursday.
It's unclear what led up to deputies shooting the man, who was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
The shooting appears to have taken place outside a Best Buy store in Compton, near the 91 Freeway and Santa Fe Drive.
This is developing news. Check back for more details.
