Sheriffs deputies shoot man outside Best Buy store in Compton

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies opened fire at a man in Compton on Thursday.

It's unclear what led up to deputies shooting the man, who was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. 

The shooting appears to have taken place outside a Best Buy store in Compton, near the 91 Freeway and Santa Fe Drive. 

This is developing news. Check back for more details.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 6:15 PM

