Security guard shoots woman at Hollywood Ralph's

A security guard working at a Hollywood Ralph's shot a woman after he was struck with a fire extinguisher, according to police.

The shooting happened a little before 3 p.m. in the 5400 block of Hollywood Boulevard near the entrance of the local grocery store.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the woman was rushed to a hospital in an unknown condition but underwent surgery when she arrived.

It's unclear what led the woman to strike the security guard with the fire extinguisher. He was neither arrested nor detained by officers. LAPD claims he is cooperating with investigators asking questions about the incident.