Search continues for suspects in San Pedro shooting that left 5 hurt

A beach in San Pedro is closed Sunday morning after five people were shot and wounded at a barbecue.

Police say about a dozen people were having a barbecue at Royal Palms Beach when the two men approached them just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

A fight broke out. The two suspects pulled out guns, opened fire, and fled. Two of the wounded were in critical condition, while two others were in serious condition.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

"I'm very upset about it. It is unacceptable. Beaches are a place where everybody deserves to be able to go," said Supervisor Janice Hahn, whose district encompasses the San Pedro area.

Police are still looking for the two suspects in that shooting. One was described as having a buzz haircut, was dressed in all black, and was wearing a mask.

Meanwhile, the Royal Palms Beach area remains closed.