Search continues for Los Angeles woman missing since June

Authorities on Sunday asked for help from the public in locating a missing Los Angeles woman who was last seen in late-June.

Ashli Nicole Lopez, 42, hasn't been seen since June 20 at around 11:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard, near Harvard Boulevard, in the Adams-Normandie neighorhood, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Lopez, who is about 5-foot-7 and weighs around 125 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She has several tattoos including a lion on her right shoulder, the words "never going to go back" under her left arm and a sunflower on her left shoulder, deputies said.

According to investigators, Lopez's family is concerned for her well-being and believe that she may have been headed to Yorba Linda when she was last heard from.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Missing Persons Detail at (323) 890-5500.