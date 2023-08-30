Watch CBS News
Santa Ana Hobby Lobby evacuated as police negotiate with an armed suspect

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Police evacuate Santa Ana Hobby Lobby after an armed suspect shows up outside
Police evacuate Santa Ana Hobby Lobby after an armed suspect shows up outside 02:50

Orange County Sheriff's deputies and Santa Ana police have evacuated a Hobby Lobby after a man armed with a gun showed up outside the store. Authorities seemed to have evacuated nearby businesses as well. 

Police have established a perimeter around the 1970 block of 17th Street. Officers were last seen in the shopping center's parking lot trying to negotiate with the man.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

First published on August 29, 2023 / 5:22 PM

