Santa Ana Hobby Lobby evacuated as police negotiate with an armed suspect
Orange County Sheriff's deputies and Santa Ana police have evacuated a Hobby Lobby after a man armed with a gun showed up outside the store. Authorities seemed to have evacuated nearby businesses as well.
Police have established a perimeter around the 1970 block of 17th Street. Officers were last seen in the shopping center's parking lot trying to negotiate with the man.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
