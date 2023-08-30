Santa Ana Hobby Lobby evacuated as police negotiate with an armed suspect

Police evacuate Santa Ana Hobby Lobby after an armed suspect shows up outside

Police evacuate Santa Ana Hobby Lobby after an armed suspect shows up outside

Police evacuate Santa Ana Hobby Lobby after an armed suspect shows up outside

Orange County Sheriff's deputies and Santa Ana police have evacuated a Hobby Lobby after a man armed with a gun showed up outside the store. Authorities seemed to have evacuated nearby businesses as well.

Police have established a perimeter around the 1970 block of 17th Street. Officers were last seen in the shopping center's parking lot trying to negotiate with the man.

#SantaAnaPD #PublicAdvisory #SigAlert ALL East and Westbound traffic lanes from Mabury Street to Tustin Avenue are currently closed.



PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM THE AREA — SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) August 30, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.