Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas, based on charges filed in the U.S., the Office of the Attorney General of the Bahamas announced Monday.

Bankman-Fried's arrest "followed receipt of formal notification from the United States that it has filed criminal charges against SBF and is likely to request his extradition," the attorney general's office said in a statement.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York confirmed Bankman-Fried was in custody, saying that the arrest was made based on a sealed indictment. "We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time," the SDNY said.

On 12 December 2022, the Office of the Attorney General of The Bahamas is announcing the arrest by The Royal Bahamas Police Force of Sam Bankman-Fried (“SBF”), former CEO of FTX. pic.twitter.com/CRNeLPAbVp — Latrae L. Rahming (DOC)🇧🇸 (@latraelrahming) December 12, 2022

It was not immediately clear what the charges were, due to the sealed indictment. The Associated Press previously reported that regulators and the Justice Department were investigating whether FTX used customer funds to back risky bets at Bankman-Fried's hedge fund, Alameda Research.

FTX was one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges before it collapsed last month and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, leading to Bankman-Fried's resignation.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Robert Legare and Pat Milton contributed reporting.