Rolling Hills Estates declares local emergency due to landslide; additional homes evacuated

More homes have been evacuated in Rolling Hills Estates, as a devastating landslide continues to affect residents of the Palos Verdes Peninsula.

Five additional houses have been placed under mandatory evacuation by officials, bringing the total to 17 after a dozen homes were evacuated over the weekend, according to the city's Mayor Frank Zerunyan.

In the days since, those homes have been all but completely destroyed, crumbling in on themselves as land continues to give way along Peartree Lane, which runs adjacent to a canyon in the area.

Though land movement appears to have slowed, a break in a sewer main led to the additional five evacuations on Tuesday.

"This sewer line break is due to land movement, but not the movement of the newly evacuated housing units," said an update on the City of Rolling Hills Estates' website. "Newly evacuated residents are being provided with assistance to find shelter and the City has been in direct contact with them all."

At the time of the initial evacuations, late Saturday evening, 16 residents were given just 20 minutes to pack before they were forced to leave their homes.

City leaders are expected to declare a local emergency Tuesday evening which will provide additional access to resources and money to address the situation via the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) and the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (OES).

Rolling Hills Estates is a gated community located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, about 25 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.