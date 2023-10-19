Riverside County deputy hospitalized following shooting in Palm Desert
A Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy was hospitalized after being shot in the Palm Desert area on Wednesday.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear, but RSO officials urged the public to avoid the area near Ramon Road and Robert Road as their investigation continued.
The deputy was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition.
There was no information provided on a suspect or if any arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
