Watch CBS News
Local News

Riverside County deputy hospitalized following shooting in Palm Desert

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy was hospitalized after being shot in the Palm Desert area on Wednesday. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear, but RSO officials urged the public to avoid the area near Ramon Road and Robert Road as their investigation continued. 

The deputy was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition. 

There was no information provided on a suspect or if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on October 18, 2023 / 8:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.