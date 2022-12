CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Dec. 29 AM Edition)

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy was taken to the hospital after being shot in Jurupa Valley Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue.

No other details were immediately available.

The Sheriff's Department said they will be holding a press conference later this afternoon.

An RSO deputy has been shot. Sheriff Bianco will be holding a press conference later this afternoon. https://t.co/mTf91qrCMo — Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) December 29, 2022