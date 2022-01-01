Rina Nakano is a multiple award-winning storyteller at CBS2 and KCAL9 News. She joined the team in January 2022 as a Reporter/Multi-media journalist for the Orange County and Inland Empire areas. She is elated to be back near her hometown of Irvine.

Rina was most recently on the air in nearby San Diego, where she covered everything from the US-Mexico border crisis, military affairs, to Comic-Con! She was also the first reporter on the scene at the 2019 Poway Synagogue shooting, which earned her an Emmy Award.

Her journalism journey has taken her all around the world. From Casper, Wyoming to Tokyo, Japan, to our state capital, Rina has had the privilege of connecting with people and telling their remarkable stories. Her most memorable experiences include meeting the survivors of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami and telling the story of the Asian American experience.

Rina is most proud of being a mother, wife, and a dog-mom. When she is not reporting, you will most likely find Rina with her family, scarfing down tacos or slurping a boba.