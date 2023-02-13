Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance sparks pregnancy rumors

Megastar Rihanna performed as one would expect during Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show, dazzling the crowd while performing some of her biggest hits at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

However, one single motion the singer made while performing "Bitch Better Have My Money," has ignited pregnancy rumors after the 34-year-old rubbed her belly during the song.

Seconds later, #Rihanna and #Pregnant began to trend on Twitter.

During an interview with CBS Mornings' Nathaniel E. Burleson in the week leading up to Sunday's big game, Rihanna said that she was going to have a surprise guest on stage, but gave no further information as to who it could be.

One Twitter user hit Burleson up in the moments after the halftime performance ended, giving their two cents as to who the actual surprise guest was.

Burleson simply responded, "Bingo!"

KCAL-News has reached out to the singer's representatives for comment.

Rihanna gave birth to her first child just nine months ago.

It was her first live performance in more than seven years.