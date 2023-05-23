Ramona Fire grows to 328 acres; evacuation orders issued

Ramona fire forces evacuations in San Jacinto; nearly 40 acres burned so far

Some residents near San Jacinto have been ordered to evacuate as crews try to contain a vegetation fire.

The Ramona Fire started at about 2:11 p.m. Cal Fire/ Riverside County Fire Department

According to Cal Fire/ Riverside County Fire Department, the Ramona Fire started at about 2:11 p.m. west of San Jacinto, near Romona Expressway and Warren Road.

Authorities have issued evacuation orders for the following areas north of Cottonwood Avenue:

South of Upperline Avenue.,

West of Warren Road.,

East of Beech Street.



Evacuation warnings are in place for the following areas:

West of Warren Road., but north of Esplanade Avenue.,

East of Beech Street., but south of Cottonwood Avenue.



So far, the fire has charred 328 acres with just 20% containment. No one has been injured.

#RamonaFIRE [UPDATE]: The fire is 328 acres and 20% contained. All evacuation orders and warnings remain in place. — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) May 23, 2023