Ramona Fire grows to 328 acres; evacuation orders issued
Some residents near San Jacinto have been ordered to evacuate as crews try to contain a vegetation fire.
According to Cal Fire/ Riverside County Fire Department, the Ramona Fire started at about 2:11 p.m. west of San Jacinto, near Romona Expressway and Warren Road.
Authorities have issued evacuation orders for the following areas north of Cottonwood Avenue:
- South of Upperline Avenue.,
- West of Warren Road.,
- East of Beech Street.
Evacuation warnings are in place for the following areas:
- West of Warren Road., but north of Esplanade Avenue.,
- East of Beech Street., but south of Cottonwood Avenue.
So far, the fire has charred 328 acres with just 20% containment. No one has been injured.
